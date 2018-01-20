Raghogarh polls: Congress bags 20 wards, BJP 4

Raghogarh/Madhya Pradesh, Jan 20: The Congress Party on Friday won 20 of the 24 wards in Raghogarh Municipal Council elections in Madhya Pradesh’s Guna District.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has bagged four wards.

Counting of votes is underway where Congress candidate Aarti Sharma is said to be ahead of her BJP rival Mayadevi Agarwal with 4,500 votes.

The Congress has been in control of the Raghogarh-Vijaypur Municipal Council for the past two decades.

Five districts – Dhar, Barwani, Khandwa, Guna, and Anuppur – held Municipal Council elections on January 17.

Counting of votes began at 9 a.m. this morning and is expected to end by the afternoon. (ANI)