Raghuram Rajan unfavourable for India, send him back to US: Swamy

New Delhi, May 12: Subramanian Swamy, the newly minted Rajya Sabha MP who has triggered protests and has had his remarks expunged by the Chair has walked into another controversy today — blaming RBI governor Raghuram Rajan for inflation and calling him unfavourable for India.

Speaking to reporters outside Parliament Swamy said, “Mujhe lagta hai RBI Governor hamare desh ke liye anukool nahin hain. (I feel the RBI governor is unfavourable for India.) The way he has raised interest rates saying that inflation will be curbed, the country has suffered because of this. Issey berozgaari badh gayi hai, usko jitna jaldi chutti karke Chicago bhej sakte ho, bhejna chahiye. Unemployment has increased because of this. The sooner he is sent back to Chicago, the better.” (Rajan used to be Prof of Finance at the University of Chicago).

He also said that Chief Economic Advisor Arvind Subramanian and ‘others like him who have come from the US and have green cards’ should be sacked.

In another interview with Business World, Swamy said, “His (Rajan’s) prescription is like that of a doctor who sees a patient in high fever and says that the only way I can bring down the temperature is to kill him. The only way you can bring down inflation is to kill the industry,” Swamy added.