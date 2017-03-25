Raheel Sharif to lead association of Muslim states led by Saudi Arabia

Islamabad/Pakistan, March 25: The Pakistan Government has given its consent to former chief of army staff general (Retd) Raheel Sharif to lead a 39-nation association of Muslim states led by Saudi Arabia by giving him with a No-Objection Certificate (NOC).

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif affirmed the approval of the government in a Geo News programme.

Asif said a written request from the Saudi Government was accepted by the Pakistan Government in this regard.

He said a conference will be attended by the advisory board of defence ministers of member countries in this regard in May.

Earlier in January, former chief of army staff (COAS) General (retd.) Raheel Sharif was elected as the chief of Islamic military group and posted in Saudi Arabia

In 2015, Saudi Arabia had declared the creation of a 34-state Islamic military coalition to combat terrorism and Pakistan was made a member of the alliance.

Riyadh and its Gulf Arab neighbours have been locked in months of battle with Iran-allied rebels in neighbouring Yemen, ejecting hundreds of air strikes there.

This alliance was declared with the Islamic State promising to defeat the monarchies of the Gulf and mounting a series of attacks on Shia Muslim mosques and security forces in Kuwait and Saudi Arabia. (ANI)