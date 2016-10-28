Raheel wants his successor to be of his choice, uses ceasefire violations as tool to take the message to Nawaz  

New Delhi, October 28: Defence expert Brigadier (Retired) Anil Gupta has said that Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff, General Raheel Sharif, wants his successor to be of his choice, and is using the unprovoked ceasefire violations along the Line of Control to get his message across to Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

Gupta told ANI, “First of all, their army chief Raheel Sharif is due to retire this month and he does not want to retire with the blemish on his face. In this case also there are two scenarios; firstly, Raheel Sharif may want extension which Nawaz Sharif is not willing to give.”

“Secondly, and more likely, is that Raheel Sharif wants a replacement to be of his choice, a general of his choice…So, there is a conflict going on between the Pakistan Army and the civilian government and the result of which is the unprovoked LoC violations,” he added

Defence spokesman Lt.Col. Manish Mehta asserted that after heavy shelling by the Pakistani Rangers in Nowshera, Sundarbani and Pallanwala sectors of Jammu and Kashmir, Indian troops are giving a befitting reply for the same.

“Yesterday, then again today morning ceasefire violations are happening from Pakistani side. It again started at three places today morning and Indian side is responding befittingly,” said Lt Col Manish Mehta.

“Heavy calibre weapons are being used by Pakistan and we are hitting them hard though. So far we have no casualties,” he added.

Heavy shelling by the Pakistani Rangers reported in Nowshera, Sundarbani and Pallanwala sectors of Jammu and Kashmir since the morning on Friday. However, no injury was reported thus far.

This is the sixth ceasefire violation in the last 12 hours by the Pakistani Rangers.

Home Minister Rajnath Singh spoke to the chief of Border Security Force on Thursday, asking them to give a “fitting response”.

Ceasefire violations were reported at six places along the Line of Control and the International Border today.

An injured head constable died yesterday in the Abdullian area of R.S. Pura sector.