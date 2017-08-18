Rahul Eswar, Republic TV Channel violates Supreme Court order that the phrase ‘Love Jihad’ shall not be used

New Delhi, August 18: The Republic Tv Channel and Rahul Eashwar have violated the Supreme Court ruling that the phrase “Love Jihad” should not be used in the Hadiya-Shafin case.

Arnab Goswami has conducted his show stressing that the Hadiya issue is a case of love jihad, which clearly shows the violation of the Supreme Court ruling.

The debate on the hashtag of Love Jihad Tapes Expose has discussed the video interview with Hadiya’s mother and the Sangha Parivar orator Rahul Ishwar.

While the interview with Hadiya’s mother was going on, a voice over says that, “Angry Hadiya enters the camera field, Hadiya is in the traditional Muslim attire.”

Rahul Eswar’s argument was that Shafi Jahan has used the marriage as a trick to hide the religious conversion.

Rahul Easwar also demanded that the Government of Kerala shall bring the law against forced conversion. while Arnab Goswami argued with the following points to emphasise that the Hadiya-Shafin marriage is a case of Love Jihad.

Marriage has been made a shield for religious conversion. Hadia tried to covert her mother too. How was hadiya’s religious education made possible with her small salary? Who is paying hadiya’s lawyer?

The Supreme Court has ruled on August 9 that the usage of “Love Jihad” shall not be used in the case.