Rahul Gandhi accuse PM Modi of not fulfilling promises made during 2014 general elections

Mathura, Feb. 6: Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Monday branded Prime Minister Narendra Modi as ‘anti-farmer’ and accused him of not fulfilling any of the promises made during 2014 general elections.

Gandhi while addressing a rally, said that Prime Minister Modi waived debt worth lakh of crores of 50 richest families of the nation but at the same time could not help the farmers who are suffering under the burden of heavy loans.

“In the past two and half years Modi ji has let go debt of 110,000 crore of 50 richest families of the nation. I requested Narendra Modi ji to waive off debt of farmers of Uttar Pradesh but he kept silent. He can do such a big favour to industrialist but he cannot help poor farmers. This is the bitter truth,” said Gandhi.

“Uttar Pradesh is the biggest state of the nation. Youth from this state go to various states for work. Modi ji during general elections promised two crore jobs for the youth of Uttar Pradesh, but I would like to ask you all that did Modi ji create jobs for you all? Modi ji has not created any job opportunities for Uttar Pradesh,” he added.

The people of Uttar Pradesh will be voting for a new government in seven-phase elections between February 11 and March 8.

The Congress will be contesting in 105 seats and the Samajwadi Party will be contesting in 298 seats out of the 403 assembly seats. (ANI)