Rahul Gandhi accuses Arvind Kejriwal of supporting disruptive forces which led to blast in Punjab’s Bhatinda

Sangrur, Feb. 2: Training his guns at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo of supporting disruptive forces which led to blast in Punjab’s Bhatinda on Tuesday.

Gandhi asserted that these were the same forces, which pushed Punjab into militancy three decades back.

“Six people died in the bomb blast, which occurred a few days back. The Delhi Chief Minister is aiding these forces. He is letting them make their position,” said Gandhi while addressing a rally here on the last day of campaigning for the upcoming assembly elections.

“The blast was carried out by the same forces, which pushed Punjab into militancy three decades back,” he added.

Taking potshots at the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), Gandhi alleged that the current government only thinks about its personal interests contrary to Guru Nanak’s principle of giving.

“Where Guru Nanak ji talked about ‘tera tera’, the government here talks about ‘mera mera’,” he said.

Gandhi is to address two more rallies later in the day.

The campaigning for the assembly elections in Punjab and Goa will come to an end today.

Punjab goes to polls on February 4. (ANI)