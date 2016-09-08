Rahul Gandhi in Basti on Third Day of ‘Kisan Mahayatra’

Basti, Sep 08: The ‘Kisan Mahayatra’ of the Congress on Thursday reached Basti where party Vice-President Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to interact with farmers and also visit around a dozen villages, a party leader said.

On the third day of his yatra, being seen as the biggest outreach by the party in the poll-bound state, the Gandhi scion is scheduled to interact with people, farmers, youth and party workers.

Basti has five assembly segments and one parliamentary constituency.

Gandhi is also slated to hold a road show. The town has been profusely decorated with Congress hoardings, banners and posters and the workers are working hard to ensure large crowds.

After the road show, Gandhi would go through Katra and Badewan after which he is scheduled for a brief stopover at Haraiyya where he will be meeting family members of late freedom fighter Ram Ratan Pathak.

The Congress leader, as has been the case in the past two days, will also visit a Dalit locality and is slated to have food at the house of one Kamla Devi.