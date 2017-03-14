Rahul Gandhi calls for structural changes in Congress

New Delhi, March 14: Indian National Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday accepted party’s defeat in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand Elections and called for organizational changes within the Congress party.

“We are in the opposition, you have ups and downs and we had a little down in Uttar Pradesh, we accept it,” Rahul Gandhi said while speaking to medias here.

He also said, that “We have an ideological fight with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and we will continue to fight against them.”

“As far as Congress is concerned, we need to make structural and organisational changes, that’s a fact” Rahul Gandhi said.

When asked about allegations that Indian National Congress’ central leadership did not act soon enough in Goa, Rahul responds, “Act soon enough? It’s not a question of ‘soon enough’, it’s a question of how much money the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has thrown to win the mandate. That’s the question.”

Putting up a courageous face, the 46 years old politician said, “Out of the five states, which went to polls, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won two, and we won three states. In two of the states we won, but the democracy was being undermined by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) using financial power.”

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) recorded a stunning victory in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, trampling a fragmented opposition that had hoped the demonetisation exercise would have chipped away at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s popularity.

The ruling Indian National Congress finished as the single-largest party, but three short of a majority in a hung Manipur assembly on Saturday, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), for the first time, emerging the second largest outfit in the northeastern state where smaller parties and an independent lawmaker now held the key to the formation of government.

In Punjab, the Indian National Congress returned to power with 77 seats in the 117 member state assembly.

(With Agency Inputs)