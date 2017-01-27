Rahul Gandhi corners Prime Minister Narendra Modi for backing ‘tainted’ SAD

Majitha/Punjab, Jan. 27: Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Friday cornered Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his repeated assertion of a corrupt-free nation and wondered as to why he was extending his support to the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), which has ruined Punjab.
“Prime Minister Modi claims to fight against corruption, then how can he support the Akali Dal? The entire nation knows Akali Dal has ruined Punjab,” Rahul said while addressing rally in Punjab’s Majitha.
“Some years back Punjab was flourishing with industries, the youth were passionate about their future. But now the Badal government has finished the industry and ruined the future of Punjab,” he added.
Rahul, who officially announced Punjab Congress president Captain Amarinder Singh as the party’s chief ministerial candidate, also pitched for eradication of drugs menace in the state.
“I can assure that we will bring stringent laws, which will instill fear in the minds of the youth taking drugs or involving in drugs business,” said Rahul.
“We are not here to make empty promises. Who is to be blamed for the drug menace? Who is to be punished? These are strong questions and Punjab seeks the answers,” he added.
Rahul also raised the issue of farmers’ suicide while vowing to provide financial assistance to the farmers and labourers.
Punjab will go for polls for 117 seats in a single-phase on February 4. Votes will be counted on March 1. (ANI)

