Rahul Gandhi on Demonetisation: Note ban not a bold decision, it is a foolish one
New Delhi, Dec 08: “It has devastated poor, farmers, daily wage workers. We want to have a discussion. We want a vote, the government doesn’t.”
“This is not a bold decision, it is a foolish decision which has been taken without any due consideration.”
Opposition leaders on Thursday observed a ‘black day’ to mark one month of demonetisation next to the Gandhi statue inside Parliament premises.
Talking to media persons, Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi said:
“The responsibility of running the House is with the Govt and Speaker not the Opposition.”
“The PM started by saying that demonetisation is against black money, then terrorism, then counterfeit currency and later cashless economy.”
“Farmers are dying, PM seems to be having fun.”
“Before decision on demonetisation, PM Modi’s friends deposited their money in the bank.”
“PM Modi is running away, if he comes to the House for debate, we won’t let him run.”
“The idea behind cashless economy is that few people must get max benefits from these transactions; this has damaged the nation.”
