Rahul Gandhi files nomination for Congress President’s post

December 4, 2017 | By :
Rahul Gandhi a darling of Congress, says Manmohan Singh

New Delhi, December 4: Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi filed the nomination papers for the post of Congress President on Monday. It is expected that he will be uncontested for the post of the Congress Party President.

But the speculations can only be confirmed on Tuesday only when the names of all the contestants are published after scrutiny of nominations. The elevation comes with a fair share of drama as the opposition has voiced their lack of confidence in Rahul’s ability to hold the Congress workers together, the way Sonia Gandhi, his mother did.

Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Sitaram Yechury recently opined that Rahul Gandhi cannot replace his mother, Sonia who was the binding factor that held the Opposition together.

The party itself witnessed a much-publicised discord recently when Congress leader Shehzad Poonawalla alleged that the party’s presidential elections were rigged. Nevertheless, various state units of the party have already expressed their support for Rahul’s elevation as Congress Party chief.

The process of nomination started on Friday while Monday is the last date for filing nominations.

Rahul, who became Congress Vice-President in January 2013, will succeed his mother, who is the longest-serving chief of the Congress Party since 1998. (ANI)

Tags: ,
Related News
Protest innovations from Congress | From ‘Pakoda’ stalls to World’s longest protest banner
Main course of discussion on Twitter, Rajya Sabha, ‘Pakoda’ now takes a protest avatar
Selling ‘pakoda’ better than begging | In Rajya Sabha maiden speech, Amit Shah attacks Congress
Congress gives a spin to PM’s ‘Top’ remark | Asks whether he is on ‘Pot’
A day before Union Budget, Rahul Gandhi says Cong will change GST structure if it comes to power
Congress acquired land, compensated farmer Dharma Patil who committed suicide
Top