Rahul Gandhi files nomination for Congress President’s post

New Delhi, December 4: Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi filed the nomination papers for the post of Congress President on Monday. It is expected that he will be uncontested for the post of the Congress Party President.

But the speculations can only be confirmed on Tuesday only when the names of all the contestants are published after scrutiny of nominations. The elevation comes with a fair share of drama as the opposition has voiced their lack of confidence in Rahul’s ability to hold the Congress workers together, the way Sonia Gandhi, his mother did.

Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Sitaram Yechury recently opined that Rahul Gandhi cannot replace his mother, Sonia who was the binding factor that held the Opposition together.

The party itself witnessed a much-publicised discord recently when Congress leader Shehzad Poonawalla alleged that the party’s presidential elections were rigged. Nevertheless, various state units of the party have already expressed their support for Rahul’s elevation as Congress Party chief.

The process of nomination started on Friday while Monday is the last date for filing nominations.

Rahul, who became Congress Vice-President in January 2013, will succeed his mother, who is the longest-serving chief of the Congress Party since 1998. (ANI)