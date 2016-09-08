 Rahul Gandhi is a good human being, we can forge a ‘friendship’: Akhilesh Yadav

Lucknow, Sep 08: As Rahul Gandhi undertakes his 2,500-km yatra in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav today termed the Congress scion as a good human being and said they can forge a “friendship” if he spends more time in the state, setting off speculation about a political realignment.

Akhilesh, however, shrugged off a question on possible alliance between Congress and the Samajwadi Party in run-up to the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls.

“Rahulji bahut acche insan hain, bahut acche ladke hain. UP me jyada rahenge to hamari bhi dosti unse hogi…do acche log mil jaye to kya kharab baat hai? (Rahul is a good human being and a good boy. If he spends more time in UP, we can

also have friendship with him…If two good human beings meet, what’s wrong in that),” he said.

During his ongoing ‘Kisan Mahayatra’ in the state, Gandhi has been aggressively attacking Centre and Prime Minister Narendra Modi but has taken only veiled jibes at the Samajwadi Party government in the state.

When Akhilesh was asked about chances of SP-Congress coalition, he said, “Aap isme rajniti kyun dekh rahe hain (Why are you seeing politics in it?”