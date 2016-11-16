Rahul Gandhi granted bail in RSS defamation case from Bhiwandi court

Bhiwandi,Nov16:Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi was given bail by Bhiwandi Court on Wednesday in a criminal defamation case filed against him. The bail was granted on a personal surety and next date of hearing has been set for January 28.

The court was hearing a case filed by local RSS functionary Rajesh Kunte claiming that Rahul had blamed the organization for killing Mahatma Gandhi during a rally on March 6, 2014.

Earlier, the Supreme Court had stayed the proceedings against him but Rahul withdrew his petition from the court in September saying that he would face the trial. The move came after the Apex Court refused to interfere in the criminal proceedings pending against Rahul in the trial court. He submitted before the court that he stood by ‘every word of his statement’.

Rahul reached Mumbai on Tuesday morning where he was welcomed by the party leaders and volunteers at the airport. He left for Bhiwandi on Wednesday morning as the Apex Court had also declined his plea to exempt him from personally appearing before the court.