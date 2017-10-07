Rahul Gandhi launches Congress poll campaign in Himachal Pradesh

Mandi/Himachal Pradesh, October 7: Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi launched the Congress election campaign at Mandi on Saturday. Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh along with Sushil Kumar Shinde and co-incharge Ranjeeta Ranjan audited the arrangements for Rahul’s rally at the Paddal ground in Mandi.

Rahul Gandhi addressed the Vikas se Vijay rally of the Congress at Mandi. Virbhadra Singh, Sushil Kumar Shinde, Ranjeeta Ranjan reached Mandi from Kullu. They audited the location of the rally and issued necessary instructions.

Virbhadra Singh held a meeting with the government officials and Congress workers. He ordered them to ensure adequate parking facilities at the venue of the rally, so that no inconvenience is caused to the public. Virbhadra Singh said on Thursday that Rahul gandhis rally will be bigger than that of PM Modi’s rally in Bilaspur.

Narendra Modi addressed a Bharatiya Janata Party rally at Paddal on October 8,2016 and addressed meeting at Shimla on 27 April, 2017 and at Bilaspur on 3 October. The BJP criticized the Congress government for organizing the rally and misusing the official machinery.