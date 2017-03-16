Rahul Gandhi leaves India today to be with ailing mother Sonia abroad

New Delhi, March 16: Indian National Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi will leave India today to be with his mother and Congress president Sonia Gandhi, who is undergoing medical treatment abroad, the party announced.

Rahul leaving India amid growing screaming for a leadership shake-up following a huge defeat in recently held State assembly elections.

Indian National Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said Rahul Gandhi will be accompanying Sonia Gandhi on the return leg.

Due to her bad health, Sonia Gandhi had not participated in the election campaigns of recently concluded five-state assembly elections.

Sonia is also not presented in publicly on the counting day, March 11, a miss with party sources saying she left New Delhi for a “routine medical check-up” and would return only after Holi.

The Congress sources yet did not disclose to anyone where Sonia Gandhi has gone for the medical check-up, there was guessed that she was in the United States where she had undergone treatment for an undisclosed ailment.

Rahul Gandhi’s trip comes in the midst of growing criticism from both inside and outside of the party for his handling of the elections. In which, the Indian National Congress was crushed in Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh and couldn’t form its government in Goa and Manipur despite emerging as the single-largest party. The Congress’ victory in Punjab was mostly credited to chief ministerial candidate Amarinder Singh.

Many party members in Manipur and Goa have blamed the Congress leadership of inaction and ceding the advantage to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which cobbled together a coalition government in both states. Rahul has promised an

After the backlash in assembly polls, Rahul Gandhi has promised an organisational overhaul and self-analysys over the results.

Earlier today the Congress Vice President along with former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh attended the swearing-in ceremony of the Punjab cabinet.