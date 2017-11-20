Rahul Gandhi likely to be elevated as Congress President on December 5

New Delhi, November 20: Congress Working Committee on Monday passed a resolution to make Rahul Gandhi the party president. Reportedly Rahul Gandhi would be elevated to the position of Congress Party President on December 5.

The last date to submit the nominations would be 4th December. If an election is needed, as a prerequisite for his elevation as the president, an election would be held on December 15.

Reportedly, the notification would be issued on December 1. Nominations could be submitted till December 4. candidates could withdraw their applications until December 11. If there is an election on December 15, the votes cast would be counted after three days of the election on December 19.

If there is none to make it an election, the present Congress vice-president of Rahul would be elevated on the day of scrutiny itself, that is on December 5.

The Congress Working Committee declared this after a meeting held on Monday. Rahul Gandhi, the 47-year-old politician had previously intimated his readiness to take over the Congress president’s position from his mother, Sonia Gandhi.