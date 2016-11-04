Rahul Gandhi marches to OROP beat, Ex-servicemen meet today

New Delhi, Nov 04: Rahul Gandhi will meet several ex-servicemen on Friday keeping up his campaign on the cause of ‘one rank, one pension’ which is back in limelight after the suicide by a former army man.

On Thursday, the Congress Vice-President was detained by Delhi Police to prevent him from leading a protest march over the suicide by ex-serviceman Ram Kishan Grewal allegedly due to his grievances in implementation of OROP.

“Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi will meet several ex-servicemen today afternoon over the OROP issue,” party sources said.

Gandhi had on Thursday met Grewal’s family in their native village in Bamla in Haryana where the former subedar was cremated. On Wednesday, he was detained here when he went to meet the family of Grewal.Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala, on Thursday, had said that Modi government may see politics when Rahul Gandhi and others raise issues involving soldiers over OROP issue, but the party would not remain a mute spectator on it.

The government had in November last year issued a notification on OROP to meet the long pending demand but a section veterans had expressed their dissatisfaction with it.

Image: Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi talks to the media at Tilak Marg Police Station where he was detained in New Delhi on Wednesday. Jyotiraditya Scindia is also seen. PTI Photo by Shahbaz Khan