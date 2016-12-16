Rahul Gandhi to meet PM Modi in Parliament, Demand loan waiver for farmers

New Delhi, Dec 16: Congress VP Rahul Gandhi to meet PM Modi in Parliament and demand loan waivers for farmers.

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi made the explosive claim two days ago that he has information on “personal corruption” of the Prime Minister.

The BJP has dismissed it as “the joke of the year” and said Rahul’s commedy quotient is growing even as his political quotient falls. The BJP has challenged Rahul to make public the information he claims to have.

