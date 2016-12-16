Rahul Gandhi meets Modi, hands over loan waiver plea for farmers

December 16, 2016 | By :

New Delhi, Dec 16: Congress VP RahulGandhi, top Cong leaders meet PM Modi and handover a memorandum on farmers’ demand, including loan waiver, and the problems they dace due to demonetisation.

On Wednesday, Rahul Gandhi represented opposition leaders from as many as 15 parties and accused the PM of personal corruption. “Read my lips,” he told reporters at parliament, before claiming that PM Modi is “terrified” by the likelihood of “detailed information about his personal corruption” being shared in parliament.

