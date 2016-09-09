Rahul Gandhi mingles with crowds in Ayodhya

Ayodhya, Sep 9 : Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi on Friday mingled happily with the crowds that thronged both sides of the road as he reached the temple town of Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh.

At one point, Gandhi asked the locals and party workers to give space to an ambulance carrying a patient that got caught up in the crowd of cheering supporters.

Friday is the fourth day of his 2,500-km ‘Kisan Yatra’ that began at Deoria.

Gandhi also interacted with school children and assured them improved education environment if the Congress was voted to power in Uttar Pradesh next year.

A girl student offered him a crown, which he gladly accepted. He also allowed the girl to click a selfie with him.

Addressing a gathering at Devkali square where hundreds has gathered, Gandhi again attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and accused him of being blind to the problems of the common man, the poor and farmers.

The crowd included a large number of Muslims, who tied a headgear on Gandhi as he passed through Ghantaghar. A group of Sikhs welcomed him at Reedganj.

The Congress leader paid floral tributes at the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Gandhi Park and garlanded the statue of Acharya Narendra Dev at a park named after him.