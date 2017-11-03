Rahul Gandhi motivated my son to become a pilot, a big thanks: Nirbhaya’s Mother Asha Devi

New Delhi, November 3: The mother of Nirbhaya who was gangraped and murdered on a moving bus in Delhi on December 16, 2012, thanked Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi for helping her son become a pilot.

Asha Devi, mother of Nirbhaya said that her son Aman could become a pilot only because of Rahul Gandhi. Asha Devi told that aside from sponsoring my son’s higher education, continuous calls from Rahul Gandhi motivated my son to achieve his goal.

Aman was only 19 years old and was studying in class 12 when Nirbhaya succumbed to serious injuries by the rapists in 2012. Aman finished his training from the from the Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Uran Akademi (IGRUA), in Rai Bareli, Uttar Pradesh.

Asha Devi said that Rahul Gandhi counselled and motivated Aman. Aman was elder of the two brothers of Nirbhaya and wanted to achieve something good in life to support the family.

After Rahul Gandhi came to know that Aman wanted to join the defence forces, Rahul Gandhi asked him to pursue a pilot’s training course after completion of school.

Asha Devi said that during the 18-month pilot course of Aman, he used to get regular updates about the Nirbhaya trial. Presently, Aman is taking final training with a commercial airline in Gurugram. Asha added that Rahul’s sister Priyanka also calls them.

She said that Priyanka Gandhi often asks about our health. The Delhi Commission For Women (DCW) asked the Tihar jail authorities and deputy commissioner of police of south district on Wednesday to explain why the four convicts are not hanged despite their death sentence.

The four convicts are Mukesh (29), Pawan (22), Vinay Sharma (23) and Akshay Kumar Singh (31). The fifth accused, Ram Singh committed suicide in Tihar Jail in March in 2013 and sixth, a juvenile, was sentenced three years of punishment in a reform home and released in 2015.

The parents of Nirbhaya complained to the Delhi Commission For Women that after six months of the death sentence for the four convicts are not been hanged.