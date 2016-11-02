Rahul Gandhi is a non-serious, part-time politician, says BJP on Congress VP’s detention

New Delhi, Nov 02: An ex-serviceman allegedly committed suicide over the issue of One Rank One Pension (OROP) scheme, triggering a political row, with Rahul Gandhi and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia rushing to the hospital, where they were prevented from seeing the Army Veteran’s body.

Gandhi was not allowed to enter the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital where 70-year-old Ram Kishan Grewal’s body was kept, while Sisodia was detained outside the hospital.

The ex-serviceman’s son was detained for allegedly contacting the political parties.

Rahul Gandhi asked the police, “How can you arrest a martyr’s kin? Aren’t you ashamed for arresting him? What kind of a law is this?”

Congress workers protested outside Mandir Marg Police Station in Delhi as police detains Rahul. “The way the government is working since day 1 is anti-democratic, this is a well thought conspiracy to stop Rahul Gandhi wherever he goes,” says Congress senior leader Ahmed Patel.

The Delhi police defended the move saying Rahul came to the hospital against their advice. The police said they wouldn’t allow demonstrations at the hospital.

The BJP reacted saying Rahul was a non-serious, part-time politician.

