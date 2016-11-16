Rahul Gandhi queues up at Mumbai ATM

Mumbai, Nov 16: Sharpening his attack on Narendra Modi over demonetisation, Rahul Gandhi today charged that no action was being taken against the “real black marketeers” and the “industrialist friends” of the Prime Minister.

After addressing supporters in Bhiwandi near Mumbai where he was present for the hearing of his court case against the RSS, Rahul headed to Vakola near the domestic airport at Santacruz and queued up at an ATM.

“I want to request the Maharashtra CM to make some arrangements to help people who are struggling to withdraw cash,” the Congress Vice president said. “Those who are real black marketeers, those who have Rs 10-20000 crore, those who go with Modi in planes, action should be taken against them. No action is being taken,” he said.

Outside the Bhiwandi court after being granted bail in a defamation case, Rahul said, “You are being made to stand in queues. Your money will be given to those select 15-20 industrialists. You all know their names. He (Modi) is running their government,” the Congress leader alleged.

Rahul said long queues before banks and ATMs had caused problems for the common man. “The masses are standing in a queue. Do you see any rich person, a big industrialist standing in queue,” Rahul sought to know. “Did you get Rs 4000 notes? Did you get indelible ink mark on your hands,” he said.