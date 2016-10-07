Rahul Gandhi Reached at Chennai ; Likely to pay a visit to Jayalalithaa at Apollo Hospital

Chennai, Oct 07 : Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi reached Apollo Hospital in Chennai to visit the ailing Tamil Nadu CM J Jayalalitha. The 68-year-old AIADMK chief has been admitted at Apollo Hospital since 22 September for fever and dehydration. Subsequently, Apollo Hospital said she was cured of fever and needed to be in the hospital for observation..

Rahul Gandhi, who completed his month-long kisan yatra in UP yesterday, flew in to Chennai at 7 am today by a special aircraft. The SPG swung into action and provided the Congress VP tight security from Chennai airport to Apollo hospital.

According to a Apollo Hospital bulletin released on October 4, Jayalalithaas health “continues to improve” and is “making a gradual progress” but she will have to stay longer in hospital.

A UK-based doctor, Richard Beale who was flown in last week and is likely to visit again.

Tamil Nadu Governor C. Vidyasagar Rao on Saturday visited Apollo Hospital. DMK President M Karunanidhi, who wished Jayalalithaa a speedy recovery, said the state government should put a stop to rumours about her medical condition. Due to keeping of Jayalalithaas health condition a closely-guarded secret, some people are spreading baseless rumours about her health condition, he said in a statement last week.