Rahul Gandhi Refuses To Accept Exit Poll Results

New Delhi, March 10: Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi reacts to the exit polls, which gives the Bharatiya Janata Party a majority in Uttar Pradesh with between 164 and 285 seats.

While some other exit polls predict a hung assembly in Uttar Pradesh, others say the party will get a clear majority and form government.

The exit polls also predict the Congress will be clearly wiped out in Manipur, Goa, Uttarakhand. In Punjab, it’s a tie with the Aam Aadmi Party with the ruling Shiromani Akali Dal a poor third.

All the Exit Polls have predicted a huge majority for the PM Narendra Modi and Amit Shah led Bharatiya Janata Party especially in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and to an extent in Goa too, but Rahul said that these are generally proven wrong.

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi said the party’s alliance with the Samajwadi Party is winning and added that “Such exit polls we saw earlier in Bihar also.”

During the assembly elections in Bihar 2015, Of the six exit polls, most of them predicted the Bharatiya Janata Party and its allies would win the state. The Nitish Kumar-led grand alliance went on to form the government.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and Rahul Gandhi are predicted to win somewhere between 88 to 112 seats while Mayawati’s Bahujan Samaj Party will be a distant third with anywhere between 28 to 42 seats.

The Congress Vice President is expected to chair an informal meeting tomorrow with Congress lawmakers tomorrow on their strategy for the parliament session that began today and runs till April 12.

However, most Exit polls have also forecast a probable win for Congress in Punjab under Capt Amarinder Singh, but the party is neck and neck with the Aam Aadmi Party while the ruling Shiromani Akali Dal-Bharatiya Janata Party alliance is set to be trounced.

While addressing the media on Friday, Rahul Gandhi said, “Our alliance is winning, such exit polls we saw in Bihar also. Will talk tomorrow.”