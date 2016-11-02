Rahul Gandhi released from second police detention

New Delhi, Nov 2 (IANS) Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi was released after one and a half hours from his second detention at a police station on Wednesday amid high-voltage protests over the suicide of an ex-serviceman.

Gandhi was released from Tilak Marg police station where he was shifted after his detention at Connaught Place police station in the heart of the city for obstructing “orderliness”.

Earlier, Gandhi was detained for around 70 minutes at Mandir Marg police station while trying to meet the grieving family of the dead soldier Ram Kishan Grewal, who killed himself after consuming poison on Tuesday evening, at the RML Hospital.

–IANS

