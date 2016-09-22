Rahul Gandhi says Narendra Modi least bothered about people

Unnao (Uttar Pradesh), Sep 22 : Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi on Thursday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had no concern for the people as he was busy with his foreign tours.

During a road show at Unnao near Lucknow, Gandhi also refused to accept a silver crown gifted by a Congress worker and said such things befit the Prime Minister as he (Modi) was the “king”.

Accusing Modi of not fulfilling the promises made during the Lok Sabha election of 2014, Gandhi said people were promised two crore jobs and Rs 15 lakh each in their bank accounts.

But nothing had happened in the last two years, Gandhi moaned.

He charged the Prime Minister with waiving off the loans of industrialists and big businessmen while the poor farmers were left to fend for themselves.

Gandhi also came down on the cabinet’s decision to merge the railway and general budgets and said this had been done to benefit Modi’s industrialist friends.

The Congress leader also promised the gathering that farmers’ loans would be waived off and their power bills halved if the Congress won the 2017 assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.

Gandhi paid floral tributes at a statue of Lal Bahadur Shastri and also mingled with the cheering crowds.

He also had a ‘paan’ with some young men.

Later, talking to reporters, Congress General Secretary Ghulam Nabi Azad said Gandhi’s ongoing ‘Kisan Yatra’ was creating waves and people were responding positively to issues being raised by the party.