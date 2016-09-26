Rahul Gandhi on shoe missile: BJP-RSS spread hate, I operate with love

Sitapur, Sep 26: Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi reacts to the shoe missile hurled at him during his road show at Sitapur, Uttar Pradesh during his Kisan Yatra.

The missile flew close past the Congress leader’s head.

The youth was immediately detained by the police and taken to the city police station. The youth was heard saying “roadshow is useless”, according to an eyewitness. Prima facie, the youth has no political links, police said. The matter was being probed.

However, Rahul said the attacker was from the BJP and RSS. “A BJP-RSS worker attacked me while I was heading for my rally. They can keep attacking me, but I shall continue fighting and I won’t back down. BJP, RSS spread hate, but the Congress and I operate with love,” Rahul said.