Rahul Gandhi slams Arun Jaitley: “Ask small traders about ease of doing business in India”

Jambusar/Gujarat, November 1: The Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi mocked the BJP government over the demonetization and Goods and Services Tax (GST). Rahul Gandhi targeted Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and said that the whole country will shout and say that there is no ease of doing business in India.

After the campaign of Rahul Gandhi from Jambusar town of Bharuch district in Gujarat, where assembly elections are scheduled in December. Rahul Gandhi said at the rally that Yesterday Arun Jaitleyji said that some foreign organisation certified that India has considerably improved in ease of doing business. Arun Jaitley sits in his office and believes what foreigners say.

Rahul Gandhi said that Arun Jaitley must meet small and medium-sized businessman for ten minutes and should ask them if the ease of doing business had really improved. Rahul Gandhi said that the entire country will call out and say ease of doing business is absent, you have destroyed it, your demonetization and GST have ruined it.

Rahul Gandhi tweeted in Hindi on Wednesday that was taken from a famous Ghalib verse to say that Arun Jaitley was deceiving himself.

सबको मालूम है “ease of doing business” की हकीकत, लेकिन

ख़ुद को खुश रखने के लिए “Dr Jaitley” ये ख्याल अच्छा है — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) November 1, 2017

According to the World Bank, India’s rank on ease of doing business scale has reduced from 130 to 100 in 2017 by a heap of reforms in taxation, licensing, investor protection and bankruptcy resolution.

After the World Bank ranking was made public on Tuesday, Arun Jaitley addressed at a public conference and said that India is the only major country named for pursuing structural reforms.

Arun Jaitley said that in 2014, India was in 142 position in past two years and then we came in 131 and 130 position. But these rankings are not generalized.

Arun Jaitley added that the highest jump in ranking was only possible as significant improvements in all the 10 judging parameters were made in last three to four years so that it becomes easy to do business in India.