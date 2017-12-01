Rahul Gandhi slams PM Modi, asks why using public money for his personal benefit in Gujarat  

New Delhi, December 1: The Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi asked Prime minister Narendra Modi on Friday to give explanations as to why four private firms were favoured for purchasing power during 2002-16 in Gujarat.

Rahul Gandhi said that he want to know the main reason from the government behind preferring the private firms for purchasing power.

Rahul Gandhi tweeted on Wednesday that why did the misgovernnance of around 22 years created such a situation. Previously, Rahul Gandhi asked Narendra Modi that why people of Gujarat should pay for the wrong financial management by the ruling BJP.

22 सालों का हिसाब,#गुजरात_मांगे_जवाब प्रधानमंत्रीजी से तीसरा सवाल: 2002-16 के बीच ₹62,549 Cr की बिजली ख़रीद कर 4 निजी कंपनियों की जेब क्यों भरी? सरकारी बिजली कारख़ानों की क्षमता 62% घटाई पर निजी कम्पनी से ₹3/ यूनिट की बिजली ₹24 तक क्यों ख़रीदी? जनता की कमाई, क्यों लुटाई? — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) December 1, 2017

Rahul Gandhi further mentioned that he want answers for 22 years of Bharatiya Janata Party’s rule in the state and the promises made to the people. The first question that Rahul Gandhi asked Narendra Modi was thta in 2012, there were promises made that around 50 lakh new houses will be built but only 4.72 lakh houses were built in 5 years. So, Narendra Modi must answer that will it take another 45 years to fulfill the promise?.

22 सालों का हिसाब,

गुजरात मांगे जवाब। गुजरात के हालात पर प्रधानमंत्रीजी से पहला सवाल: 2012 में वादा किया कि 50 लाख नए घर देंगे।

5 साल में बनाए 4.72 लाख घर। प्रधानमंत्रीजी बताइए कि क्या ये वादा पूरा होने में 45 साल और लगेंगे? — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) November 29, 2017

The Congress spokepserson Deepender Singh Hooda said that I hope that Bhartiya Janata Party and Narendra Modi would answer the questions of Rahul Gandhi on 22 years of misgovernance in Gujarat.

Deepender Singh Hooda further mentioned that Narendra Modi and Bharatiya Janata Party must find time and answer the questions asked to them by Rahul Gandhi.

Deepender Singh Hooda added that the Bharatiya Janata Party is working only for the super rich and middlemen. The party’s economic policy was at the cost of the poor.