Rahul Gandhi to visit his Lok Sabha Constituency on January 15

| By : Web Desk

New Delhi, January 11: Congress President Rahul Gandhi will make a two-day visit to his Lok Sabha Constituency, Amethi, on the 15th of January. This would the first official trip Gandhi would be taking to his constituency after acceding the office of Congress President.

Rahul Gandhi will reach Amethi on January 15 and will officiate party activities till 16, said party sources.

Rahul Gandhi recently visited Bahrain to attend ‘The Global Organisation of People of Indian Origin’ (GOPIO) where he addressed the NRIs settled in the country on January 08. He assumed the position of Congress chief from Sonia Gandhi on December 16 last year.