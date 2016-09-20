Rahul Gandhi to visit Kanpur tomorrow

Kanpur, Sep 20: Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi will hold a roadshow in Kanpur tomorrow, as part of his ongoing ‘Deoria to Dilli kisan yatra’.

Congress city chief H P Agnihotri said Rahul’s roadshow will enter Kanpur tomorrow evening from Shastri Nagar and will reach Phool Bagh after passing through various routes.

A “khat sabha” will also be organised before the roadshow at Ghatampur, 60 km from here. Rahul will spend the night at Kanpur’s circuit house and will leave for Unnao on Thursday, he said.

The party workers will welcome the Congress vice president who will take part in “nukkad sabhas” at various stops during his roadshow, Agnihotri said.

Security arrangements by the Special Protection Group (SPG) and district authorities have been put in place for Rahul’s visit tomorrow.

Gandhi is making an aggressive pitch to woo voters in the poll-bound Uttar Pradesh.