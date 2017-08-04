Rahul Gandhi visits flood-hit area in Jaipur’s Jalore District

Jaipur/Rajasthan August 4: Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi visited flood hit areas in Jalore district of Rajasthan on Friday. Rahul Gandhi reached Sanchor in Jalore by Helicopter and travelled the flood hit areas by road.

Source says that normal life in Jalore, Sirohi and Pali District has been badly affected due to heavy rain fall. Jalore is the worst hit district where more than 12,000 people have been relocated to safer areas. More shelter camps have been set up, where food and water are being supplied, by the district administration and other social organisations in Jalore and Barmer.

Meanwhile, the Congress leader is accompanied by PCC President Sachin pilot and former chief minister Ashok Gehlot and other party workers. Reportedly, Rahul Gandhi will visit Barmer also.