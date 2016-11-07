Rahul Gandhi won’t be Congress Prsident at CWC meet today, Sonia Gandhi unwell

New Delhi, Nov 07: Rahul Gandhi’s elevation within the Congress is likely to be delayed as the party’s top brass is expected to further defer the process of organisational polls, which had been postponed earlier by a year till this December-end.

In today’s Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting, the party’s top decision-making body is unlikely to take a decision on the elevation of Rahul Gandhi, with a section within the party feeling that this should be done after the assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab.

According to news agency PTI, Congress sources have said that the organisational elections are to be deferred by more than a year as there is very little time to hold the polls and the party has to focus on the upcoming assembly elections due early next year.

Many in the Congress are, however, divided on the timing of Rahul Gandhi’s elevation and want it to be deferred till the upcoming assembly polls. Some party leaders, however, also feel that in view of the current situation Sonia Gandhi should continue to steer the party and not take a back seat.

The current political situation is expected to be discussed at the CWC meeting, including the one-day ban on ‘NDTV India’ which has created uproar in the opposition as well as the media.

The meeting is significant as the Winter Session of Parliament is starting from November 16 and the Congress will finalise its strategy for the session at this meeting.

The Congress is seeking to corner the government on several issues including on the issue of freedom of speech and expression in the wake of the day-long ban on ‘NDTV India’.

The organisational elections in Congress are overdue and the party had sought time from the Election Commission to complete the process by December 31. The party had informed the poll panel about it as required under the rules.

Besides the organisational polls and the strategy to be adopted for the Parliament session, the meeting would also take stock of the current political situation and discuss its plans for assembly elections to some states including Uttar Pradesh and Punjab due next year, party sources said.