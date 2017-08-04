Rahul Gandhi’s convoy attacked in Dhanera, Gujarat by BJP workers

Ahmedabad,August4:Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi’s convoy was attacked in Gujarat on Friday afternoon, reported multiple news channels. The Congress VP was in the state to take a note of the flood situation but was welcomed by the protesters who reportedly pelted stones at Rahul’s car. Earlier Times Now had reported that locals had raised black flags against Rahul Gandhi.

Responding to the incident, Congress has accused BJP for the incident. “BJP goons attack Cong VP Rahulji’s car in Lal Chowk, Dhanera, Banaskanta, Gujarat. Disgusting & disgraceful,” said Congress spokesperson RS Surjewala.