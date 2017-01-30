Rahul Gandhi’s defamation case postponed to March 3

Rahul was granted bail on the basis of personal surety by Maharashtra's Bhiwandi court in November last year.

Bhiwandi, Jan 30: The Bhiwandi court adjourns the Rahul Gandhi defamation case till March 3. The Congress vice-president on Monday appeared before Maharashtra’s Bhiwandi court for hearing in the defamation case filed by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh over his remark regarding Mahatma Gandhi’s assassination.

A local RSS functionary, Rajesh Kunte, had filed the case against Gandhi for claiming at an election rally on March 6, 2014 that the right wing organisation had killed Mahatma Gandhi.

Though the apex court has stayed the proceedings against him, Gandhi appeared before magistrate D.P. Kale in Bhiwandi on July 8 last year.

