Rahul Gandhi’s demands on demonetisation: ‘Lift restrictions on withdrawal of money’ 

New Delhi, Dec 28: Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi lists out demands for PM Modi as the 50-day period of demonetisation nears. Addressing a meet on Congress foundation day, Rahul Gandhi said the party will stand with people and defeat the ideology of Narendra Modi and RSS that spreads “anger” and “hate”.

His demands include…

— He said the government should come out with a list of those who deposited

more than Rs 25 lakh in their accounts before demonetisation.

— All restrictions on withdrawal of money should be lifted

immediately.

— A sum of Rs 25,000 should be deposited in the account of every woman of a BPL family that has suffered post demonetisation.

— Rahul demands doubling of MNREGA wages and Income Tax and

Sales Tax rebate for small businessmen and shopkeepers.