Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Khoon Ki Dalali’ barb: Congress attacks BJP Chief Amit Shah

New Delhi, Oct 07: The political slugfest over Vice president Rahul Gandhi’s ‘dalali’ barb continued with Congress coming down heavily on the Bharatiya Janata Party for attacking him and his roots.

In an obvious attack on BP chief Amit Shah, Congress party’s senior leader Kapil Sibal said, “How can those who have served jail time and have murder charges against them question Rahul Gandhi’s lineage”.

Earlier in the day, BJP supreme Amit Shah had slammed Rahul Gandhi and the party for his comments accusing the government of using the surgical strikes to gain political mileage. “Is the blood of our soldiers something that you can trade,” the Amit Shah asked in a press briefing. “Just want to ask Rahul Gandhi, is dalali a word to refer Indian Army and their efforts to save the country,” he added.

On Thursday, Rahul Gandhi had sparked a controversy when he made a fierce attack at PM Modi and said, “Unki dalali kar rahe ho… Yeh bilkul ghalat hai… Hindustan ki sena ne Hindustan ka kaam kiya, aap apna kaam keejiye… (You are trading on them. This is totally wrong… The Indian Army did its job for India, you do your work),” Rahul had said in a brief but aggressive speech on Thursday.

Sibal also showed a brief video at the press briefing to show how the government was indulging in ‘poster politics’ to gain political mileage over the Army’s surgical strikes. “Stop putting up these posters claiming credit, it was Army who should be hailed. So, stop this politics,” he said.

He also blamed the BJP government for ‘giving rise to terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad’. Taking a dig at PM Narendra Modi’s surprise Pakistan visit last year, Sibal asked, “Aapko kya zarurat thi Pakistan jaakar Birthday manane ki (what was the need to go to Pakistan to celebrate birthday). Prime Minister Modi had made a surprise visit to Pakistan in December last year to wish his counterpart Nawaz Sharif on his 66th birthday.