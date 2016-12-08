Rahul Gandhi’s smile creates furore online during Jayalalithaa’s funeral

Chennai,Dec8:The Congress Vice-President who was in Chennai to pay last tributes to the late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa has rubbed the cyberspace in a wrong way. Rahul Gandhi and Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad who were attending the funeral of Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaawere seen smiling in few videos and pictures released on the social media. In a short span of time, the photos went viral on Facebook, Twitter and widely shared on WhatsApp with netizens slamming Congress scion of playing politics. Several pictures were shared on Facebook comparing his reactions to that of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who was also present to pay his tributes. Modi was seen consoling O P Panneerselvam, the new Chief Minister who seemed inconsolable.

Five-time Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa Jayaram passed away on December 5 leaving the country in a state of shock. Her demise blurred the lines of political rivalries as politicians belonging to different parties reached Chennai to pay their last respects. Rahul Gandhi and Ghulam Nabi Azad who flew to attend her funeral instead made headlines for wrong reasons.

After placing a wreath on Jayalalithaa’s body, Gandhi said, “I, on behalf of the Congress and party president (Sonia Gandhi) and every single Congress worker in this country, pay our respects to a great lady, to a great leader of Tamil Nadu.” But it was not all. The onlookers claimed Rahul Gandhi of smiling and waving when he visited, where the body of Jayalalitha was kept. The video and pictures floating around the social media showed Rahul, Ghulam along with Su. Thirunavukkarasar, Secretary of All India Congress Committee.

On the other hand, PM Narendra Modi was appreciated for his supportive nature. Prime Minister Modi consoled Sasikala Natarajan, Jayalalithaa’s confidante and also seen consoling OP Panneerselvam, the new Chief Minister. While one could not just judge by pictures as they may not be enough to reflect the truth, the netizens look in no mood to let go of Rahul Gandhi’s recent faux pas.

This is not the first time Rahul Gandhi has been accused of displaying untimely expressions. Earlier, he was lashed out on the social media when Rahul Gandhi was photographed smiling during the cremation of ex-serviceman Ram Kishan Grewal, who committed suicide allegedly over OROP. In Rahul Gandhi’s defence, one can question the timing of the photographs take, but it still does not justify his uncalled for smiles on these serious atmospheres.