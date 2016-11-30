Rahul Gandhi’s twitter account hacked; Posts abusive tweets

New Delhi, Nov 30: Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi’s Twitter account, @OfficeofRG appeared to have hacked on Wednesday evening. The hacker posted multiple abusive tweets successively.

Eight tweets were posted in quick succession and referred to “my corrupt f&?% family” in the account, which has a follower base of 1.21 million

The tweets were deleted, but new ones came up immediately. The handle seems to have been hacked by a group called ‘legion’, according to one of the tweets.

Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala reacted by tweeting, “@OfficeOfRG hacked. Such lowly tactics will never drown sane voice of reason nor deter Rahul Gandhi from raising people’s issues.”

