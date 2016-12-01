Rahul Gandhi’s twitter account Hacking: BJP Says hacked by people who knew the code

New Delhi, Dec 01: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday claimed that Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi’s twitter account was hacked by people who already knew the code and were frustrated because of him.

Bharatiya Janata Party Leader Subramanian Swami told ANI, “This is done by the dissatisfied people with whom Rahul Gandhi has misbehaved. The people already knew the code have done this and not the outsiders,”

Swami further said that Rahul Gandhi has annoyed so many people in the office as his mood depends on what he eats.

The Twitter account of Rahul Gandhi, ?@OfficeOfRG (Office of RG), was hacked yesterday evening.

The hacker posted obscenities on the timeline.