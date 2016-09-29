Rahul gets bail in RSS defamation case in Assam

Guwahati, Sep 29 (IANS) Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi got bail after he appeared in a court here on Thursday in connection with a defamation case.

The court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate of Kamrup released Gandhi against a Personal Recognizance (PR) bond of Rs 50,000 and fixed November 5 as next date of hearing for the case.

The case is regarding Gandhi’s visit to the Barpeta Satra, a 16th century Vaishnavite monastery, on December 12 last year.

Later, Gandhi addressed the party workers outside the court and said that his fight against the RSS’ ideology to divide the country will continue.

“RSS wants to divide the country and my fight is against them. I am not scared and my fight against poverty, unemployment and underdevelopment will continue,” Gandhi said after appearing at the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Kamrup.

A Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) volunteer had filed a defamation suit against Gandhi last year and the court of the CJM after examining various witnesses asked Gandhi to appear before the court on September 29.

“Gandhi sought relief under the PR Bond. The court with permission from the petitioner released him against a PR bond,” said the petitioner’s advocate Bijan Mahajan while talking to media outside the court.

“They (Bharatiya Janata Party) want to disturb my 30-day trip to Uttar Pradesh for the farmers. That is the reason such cases are filed against me,” Gandhi said, adding that his fight will continue.

He was supposed to enter the Satra in December before taking part in a road show, organised nearby, but did not do so.

Later in New Delhi, he told media persons that some RSS workers prevented him from entering the Satra.

He also alleged that the RSS has incited the local women to prevent him from entering the Satra.

The volunteer filed the defamation suit, not only denying the role of the RSS into the incident but also alleging that Gandhi’s statement to media in New Delhi had tarnished the image of Satra.

–IANS

ah/pgh/vt