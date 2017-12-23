Rahul mocks at BJP, says party’s film franchise would be called ‘Lie Hard’

New Delhi , Dec 23 : Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Saturday mocked at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and said if the party had a film franchise it would be called ‘Lie Hard’.

“If BJP had a film franchise it would be called Lie Hard #BJPLieHard #BJPLies #HowManyBJPLies,” Gandhi Tweeted.

Meanwhile, Rahul is expected to visit Gujarat’s Somnath temple today ahead of a review meeting with newly-elected MLAs and party workers following Gujarat assembly election results.

After his Somnath Temple visit on November 29, a controversy erupted after Rahul’s name along with senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel was allegedly mentioned as non-Hindus in the visitor book of the temple. (ANI)

