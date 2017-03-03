Rahul Or Uma? Who Will Jump Into The Ganga After UP Election Results?

Varanasi, March 03: The Bharatiya Janata Party’s counter attack to Rahul Gandhi’s “Ganga” criticize at Prime Minister Narendra Modi was delivered by the cabinet minister for water resources Uma Bharti.

Known to be outspoken, the senior BJP leader Uma Bharti today launched a no holds barred attack on Rahul Gandhi for criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Uma Bharti challenged Rahul to visit Varanasi’s river banks to see the clean-up work done by her Central government and told NDTV that “either Rahul can jump into the Ganga or I will.”

Uma also jibed at him over the ongoing Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections and said that Rahul Gandhi would run away to Thailand after seeing the election results.

“I urge Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi not to run away to Thailand as he is likely to do once the assembly election results are out. Should come with me to the Ganga and if work to clean it has not started, either Rahul can jump into the Ganga or I will,”

-Uma Bharti to NDTV.

Uma Bharti also criticised Samajwadi Party’s Akhilesh Yadav government of posing barriers to her mission to clean the river Ganga.

In more advice for Rahul Gandhi, she added “Either Rahul should throw Akhilesh off his bandwagon, or get off his”.

Yesterday, while campaigning in Uttar Pradesh, for the last rounds of the UP assembly elections, Rahul Gandhi had hit out at Prime Minister Modi and had accused him of making “conditional promises and deals” even with “Ganga maa”.

The Congress Vice President’s comments revealed a “small mind,” Uma alleged. “The whole nation calls the Ganga their mother not just the people from Gujarat… Rahul’s mother Sonia Gandhi, who has talked to me very emotionally about river Ganga, should teach Rahul this,” Uma added.

Uma Bharti also said that Narendra Modi was the first leader after Mahatma Gandhi to raise awareness on cleanliness.

“We have given 7 times more funds to clean the Ganga than the earlier governments,” Uma Bharti said, stating that work in the 1st phase would be over on schedule by October 2018 and the 2nd phase would begin.

While seeking votes for local party MLA Ajai Rai from Pindara assembly seat under Banaras Lok Sabha constituency Rahul Gandhi said that “Modi told Maa Ganga that first make him the Prime Minister and then only he will carry out its cleaning works”.

While attacking Narendra Modi for allegedly making “conditional promises” to the people of UP, the Congress Vice president promised in the same vein if Congress-Samajwadi Party alliance forms government in Uttar Pradesh it “will give Rs 20 lakh to youths for starting their own business.”

“Narendra Modi strikes relationships with the Ganga maa saying he he is beta of Banaras and that Maa Ganga called him to Varanasi,” said Rahul Gandhi and asked, “Does Maa Ganga had only one son and that too from Gujarat?”

“Ganga belongs to every people and not to a single person.” Referring to a slew of Prime Minister’s alleged promises for Varanasi, Rahul said “Narendra Modi had promised Metro rail, did people get it?”

“Narendra Modi talked of making Benaras a Kyoto city, give each house clean drinking water, fly luxury planes over Ganga and to set up a Bhojpuri film city here,” said Rahul asking if the city got any of these things till now despite lapse of over 3 years since he became the Prime Minister.

Exuding confidence that Congress-SP alliance would win the UP assembly elections, Gandhi said the polling in the last five phases has shown that voters favoured Congress-SP alliance while “Modi ji lost his smiles had looked sad as if he has already lost the polls.”

Uma Bharti’s invitation to Rahul Gandhi to inspect her work on the Ganga Cleaning is for October 18, 2018.