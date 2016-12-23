Rahul should first comment on UPA’s decade-long rule, says Santosh Kumar Gangwar

New Delhi, December 23: Minister of State for Finance Santosh Kumar Gangwar on Thursday said that Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi should first comment on the UPA’s decade-long stint in power before passing a judgment on the NDA regime’s performance in the last two-and-a-half years.

Gangwar told ANI, “Rahul Gandhi has been a member of the Lok Sabha for the past ten years and the Congress Party has ruled for ten years. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is ruling from the past two-and-a-half to three years. He should comment on his government of the last ten years. The incidents that took place in their regime, he should give his views on that.”

Gandhi earlier this week accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of having taken money from the Sahara and Birla business groups when he was the chief minister of Gujarat and demanded an independent inquiry into the matter.

Gandhi made this assertion in Prime Minister Modi’s native district of Mehsana in Gujarat just days after he said that he had proof of “personal corruption” against the latter.

Gandhi alleged that the Sahara Group had paid Rs.40 crore, while the Birla Group had paid Rs.12 crore to Prime Minister Modi, claiming that his charges were based on documents recovered during raids on the companies by the Income Tax department. (ANI)