Rahul Sinha slams Robert Vadra’s statement for turning banks into interrogation offices

New Delhi, December 20: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National Secretary Rahul Sinha today lashed out at Congress president Sonia Gandhi’s son-in-law, Robert Vadra’s statement for turning banks into interrogation offices, saying that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will conduct a probe against the latter.

Sinha told ANI, “We have not seen Robert Vadra standing outside the banks. The land he had bought.investigation of that land is going on. He has received a notice.this is his problem. Prime Minister Modi will conduct a probe against Robert Vadra.”

Sinha further said the campaign against black money won’t stop because Vadra is making statements.

Union Minister of State for Finance Arjun Ram Meghwal said, “The problem of Robert Vadra is that the Rajasthan High Court has denied bail to one of his men. He is saying that the government is not working in the right spirit. The government does not work that way,”

Meghwal said, “When the UPA government was ruling, then in Rajasthan, Haryana and Delhi where the Congress government was ruling.by misusing their policies he had purchased land, now he has to face the consequences.” he added.

Vadra had launched a twin attack over demonetisation and the recent announcement by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on deposits.

“It is sad to see people suffering due to the whims and fancies of the government. I feel for the people and their difficulties they have and are facing,” Robert Vadra said in a post on his Facebook account.

Regarding the recent announcement made by the RBI allowing deposits of old notes exceeding Rs. 5,000 only once till December 30, Vadra mocked the government for turning banks into interrogation offices.

The Rajasthan High Court had earlier rejected the plea of a firm related to the case and directed the Enforcement Directorate to continue its probe of the land deal.

The plea was made against a summons by the Enforcement Directorate.

According to reports, officials and others associated with Skylight Hospitalities, a firm linked to Robert Vadra, would be also questioned by the Enforcement Directorate.

The controversial lands of deal and subsequent probe are related to the alleged purchase of 275 bigha land allegedly by the company in Kolayat area of the border town of Bikaner.

The Enforcement Directorate had registered a criminal case of money laundering in this case last year, taking cognisance of FIRs filed by the state police after the local tehsildar had made a complaint. (ANI)