Rahul trying to gain sympathy over incident of stone-pelting: BJP

New Delhi, August 5 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday said the Congress is trying to gain sympathy of the people over the stone-pelting attack on its vice-president Rahul Gandhi’s convoy, while he was on a visit to flood-affected Gujarat.

“The Congress party is trying to enact a drama in Gujarat. On one hand, their MLAs have not been allowed to visit their constituencies, meet the people who have supported them and on the other hand, Rahul Gandhi is trying to gain sympathy over incidents of stone-pelting,” BJP leader G. V. L. Narasimha Rao told ANI.

Rao said as a political party all act of violence are always condemned, but in this case, the allegations needs to be cross-checked.

“It is not in the culture of the BJP to attack a political rival and in this case anyway, we do not see Rahul Gandhi as a serious politician,” he said adding that the incidents might have been carried out by the anxious people of the state who are upset with the MLAs of the grand old party enjoying in Karnataka.

Another BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain told ANI that such incidents are unfortunate, but the people of Gujarat were very anxious with the Congress MLAs as they didn’t visit them in this time of emergency.

“The people were anxious as the MLAs didn’t visit their constituency at this time. Rahul’s visit was a photo-op anyway,” Hussain said.

Earlier on Friday, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) goons allegedly pelted heavy stones at Rahul’s car when he was on his way to the helipad after meeting flood victims at Gujarat’s Dhanera.

After this assertion, Gandhi further attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying such obstacles like raising black flags, throwing stones won’t stop them from helping people.

Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter and wrote, “Narendra Modi ji’s slogans, black flags and stones will not stop us…. We will put in all our might into the service of people.”

Surjewala branded the attack on Gandhi’s convoy “disgusting and disgraceful,” accusing the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) saying the latter must know the truth can’t be silenced.

Following this, reacting to the Congress’ barbs and demand of launching a probe into the incident, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani informed that a senior officer has been appointed to investigate the incident in detail and assured that a strict action will be taken against the guilty.

“Govt has appointed Add DG rank officer to investigate in detail and will take strict action against those found responsible (sic),” Rupani tweeted.

Rupani had earlier taken to Twitter to condemn the incident and assure an inquiry into the same.

“I condemn the unfortunate attack on Rahul Gandhi’s convoy. I have instructed officers to take strict action against those responsible,” he tweeted. (ANI)