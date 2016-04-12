Rahul visits Deonar dumping ground, taunts ‘Swachh Bharat’ initiative

Mumbai, Apr. 12: Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Swachh Bharat’ initiative and said mere talks on the same would not serve the purpose until concrete action is taken. Gandhi, who visited the Deonar dumping ground that was recently in news due to massive fires, also used the occasion to take potshots at the Centre and the Devendra Fadnavis-led Maharashtra Government. “This dumping ground, which is a cause of distress for many, should not be here. I met the people, who are residing here…The Prime Minister talks of a clean India; it is the BJP government along with the Shiv Sena (in Maharashtra). The Prime Minister and the Chief Minister should initiate some action on it,” he added. “Talking about ‘Swachh Bharat’ and acting on it are two different things, there seems to be no strategy of this government,” he added. As many as five fire engines, water tankers, JCB's were rushed to Deonar dumping ground to douse a fire which broke out here, yesterday. Monday's fire was the second one to break out within the last one month at the Mulund dumping ground.