Rahul visits Mumbai dumping ground, targets Modi

Mumbai, April 12: Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday visited the Deonar dumping ground here and took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the government’s ‘Swachh Bharat’ programme.

“Talking about ‘Swachh Bharat’ and acting on it are two different things. But I feel very sad as there is no strategy and vision to clear the dump yard here,” Gandhi told reporters.

They have just given a slogan of ‘Swachh Bharat’ and now it is up to the prime minister and the government to clear the dump, Gandhi added.

He said Mumbai was a symbol of India’s development and there should not be such a dumping ground in the metropolis. The dump has witnessed fire incidents in recent months.

Rahul Gandhi arrived in Maharashtra on Monday and addressed a rally in Nagpur as part of B.R. Ambedkar’s 125th birth anniversary celebrations. Congress president Sonia Gandhi also addressed the rally.